Trespassing: A man who told police he found two adult female customers at convenience store gasoline pumps to be attractive, and simply offered his assistance, was accused of making lewd comments toward them and trespassing on the property. An officer met with the women who said they became fearful of the man and hid in the bathroom of the business, where they called 911. The women, both 19 years of age, told police that he approached them and said “If you leave, I am going to get in the car with you.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO