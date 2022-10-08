ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects at 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
TAMPA, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Longboat Observer

Police search underway near Riverview High School

This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Investigation clears Gulfport officer accused of excessive force

Gulfport police said the accusations made against one of their officers have proven to be unfounded. Last month, a 15-year-old girl reported the officer roughed her up during an encounter at Boca Ciega High School, but the findings of an internal affairs investigation refute that.
GULFPORT, FL
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Spd
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Woman struck by car while walking on Tampa road, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on the Hillsborough River Bridge early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred around 2:09 a.m., officials said. For "unknown reasons," a woman – who was not publicly identified - was walking on the roadway when a northbound vehicle hit her.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pregnant woman expected to make full recovery after suspect opens fire on family sleeping in car

TAMPA, Fla. - A pregnant woman was shot in the head while sleeping in a car with her husband and three young children last week. Now, she's expected to make a full recovery. "I went to bed, and I woke up shot, and it's flabbergasting," Vivian Acker, the pregnant woman shot during the incident, said. "Our kids aren't gone, I'm not gone, my husband isn't gone, and he was sitting right next to me – that was God."
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: 'Get gas here often?'

Trespassing: A man who told police he found two adult female customers at convenience store gasoline pumps to be attractive, and simply offered his assistance, was accused of making lewd comments toward them and trespassing on the property. An officer met with the women who said they became fearful of the man and hid in the bathroom of the business, where they called 911. The women, both 19 years of age, told police that he approached them and said “If you leave, I am going to get in the car with you.”
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
wbtw.com

1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...

