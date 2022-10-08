Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects at 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
fox13news.com
Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport police are responding to allegations from the family of a 15-year-old girl who said an officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last month. Maniya Sheriffe said she was being bullied at Boca Ciega High School by several girls. She said a Gulfport...
Argument leads to Bradenton stabbing, deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said stabbed a man in a fight Friday.
Bradenton police officer struck while directing traffic
A Bradenton police officer is recovering after they were struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around an accident Tuesday afternoon.
Florida man posed as licensed contractor, charged elderly person $47K to fix roof, police say
Venice police said they arrested a man who posed as a licensed contractor and charged an elderly person $47,000 to fix their roof.
Longboat Observer
Police search underway near Riverview High School
This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough sheriff: Man arrested for kidnapping after stealing truck with two kids inside
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough deputies arrested a man for kidnapping after they say he stole a truck with two young children inside. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. in the area of North 15th Street and East 137th Avenue in Tampa. A...
fox13news.com
Investigation clears Gulfport officer accused of excessive force
Gulfport police said the accusations made against one of their officers have proven to be unfounded. Last month, a 15-year-old girl reported the officer roughed her up during an encounter at Boca Ciega High School, but the findings of an internal affairs investigation refute that.
fox35orlando.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
fox13news.com
Bodycam video: Hillsborough deputy arrests man for stealing vehicle with children inside
In this body camera footage, a Hillsborough County deputy pursued a stolen truck and conducted a traffic stop. Inside, the suspect was in the driver's seat along with the truck owner's two small children.
fox13news.com
Woman struck by car while walking on Tampa road, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on the Hillsborough River Bridge early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred around 2:09 a.m., officials said. For "unknown reasons," a woman – who was not publicly identified - was walking on the roadway when a northbound vehicle hit her.
fox13news.com
Pregnant woman expected to make full recovery after suspect opens fire on family sleeping in car
TAMPA, Fla. - A pregnant woman was shot in the head while sleeping in a car with her husband and three young children last week. Now, she's expected to make a full recovery. "I went to bed, and I woke up shot, and it's flabbergasting," Vivian Acker, the pregnant woman shot during the incident, said. "Our kids aren't gone, I'm not gone, my husband isn't gone, and he was sitting right next to me – that was God."
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'Get gas here often?'
Trespassing: A man who told police he found two adult female customers at convenience store gasoline pumps to be attractive, and simply offered his assistance, was accused of making lewd comments toward them and trespassing on the property. An officer met with the women who said they became fearful of the man and hid in the bathroom of the business, where they called 911. The women, both 19 years of age, told police that he approached them and said “If you leave, I am going to get in the car with you.”
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies quickly arrest man after robbery at Chase Bank on Starkey Road
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 56 year-old Paul Sinclair. Sinclair is facing charges related to a bank robbery that occurred at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022. The robbery occurred at the Chase Bank located in Unincorporated Largo at 10755 Starkey...
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
wbtw.com
1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...
