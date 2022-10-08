The first time I said to myself, “Hey, that’s me!” while watching television was when I was 6 years old. I was mesmerized by the 1982 movie version of Annie. I didn’t see myself in the title character (there’s no red curly hair on my head) but rather as a supporting character named Molly. She had chubby cheeks, dimples, brown eyes, and long brown hair — just like me. Little did I know then that Molly, played by Toni Ann Gisondi, was not Latina. But back then, I was hypnotized by this brown-skinned little girl. I felt the same kind of...

SOCIETY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO