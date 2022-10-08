Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balanceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Trick or treat to trunk or treat on Halloween began in church but is utilized by the secular worldCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Kickin it Raw presents drive thru trunk or treat in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit
Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale Eligible After Missing First Six Games
After being ineligible for action for the first six games, Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale is officially eligible for the Hokies with Tisdale re-emerging on Tech's depth chart and head coach Brent Pry confirming in his weekly press conference to reporters that Tisdale is indeed eligible. Brent Pry had this...
techlunchpail.com
Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 45-29 Loss to Pittsburgh
The roller coaster of a game on Saturday didn't end well for Virginia Tech as the Hokies lost at Pittsburgh 45-29. However, the offense looked as good as it has maybe all season despite facing possibly the best defense they've played to date. With that said, here's a look at 3 of my offensive takeaways from VT's 45-29 loss at Pitt.
WDBJ7.com
ACC TIPOFF: Hokies have arrived while ‘Hoos look to reload entering new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - For most programs, losing their all-time leading scorer to the WNBA would be akin to a death sentence. For Virginia Tech, Aisha Sheppard’s departure is merely a speed bump, as Kenny Brooks returns nearly every other major piece from his Virginia Tech team that won 13 ACC games a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
techlunchpail.com
Kaleb Smith, Josh Fuga, Keonta Jenkins are the Hokies of the Game Against Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech may have come up short against Pittsburgh 45-29, but there were several strong performances with a pair of players standing out the most to earn this week's Hokies of the Game honors. Offensive Hokie of the Game: Kaleb Smith. Kaleb Smith had the best game of his career...
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of Virginia Tech
Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon in good spirits despite a third consecutive loss to open his first campaign as head coach of Miami. The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech this weekend to take on the Hokies in Blacksburg with the program looking to bounce back and get back into the win column for the first time in over a month.
odaconline.com
Grace Vernarelli, Roanoke, So., Forward
Vernarelli, a sophomore from Baldwin, Md., helped Roanoke to a trio of ODAC victories in a busy week that also included a fourth contest at Christopher Newport University (L, 2-0) in a non-conference showdown. Vernarelli scored five goals and dished out one assist for 11 points against the Maroons' ODAC counterparts, their first three games against league foes to stand atop the conference table at 3-0 with nationally 17th-ranked Shenandoah University. Vernarelli opened with the game's first goal in a 2-1 win over Eastern Mennonite. She collected a ball in the center of the circle and swiped it past EMU's keeper into the right side of the cage 1:13 into the third quarter. Vernarelli then registered her first career hat trick and second multi-goal game in a 6-0 win over Ferrum. She tallied the first three goals of game, beating the keeper in the at the 1:23, 2:12, and 5:07 marks of the first period. Her second goal came after some great passing off a penalty-corner with the final touch from Hope Keller. Roanoke then went on the road for back-to-back contests on the eastern side of the Commonwealth and registered a 6-0 win at Virginia Wesleyan. That victory marked the Maroons ninth straight triumph, setting a new program record. Vernarelli assisted Saige Bullock on the second goal of the game at the 14:08 mark and then made it 4-0 Maroons 5:25 into the second quarter. For the season, Vernarelli is third in the ODAC in points (25) and goals scored (10). She has registered at least one point in 8-of-10 games played.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
WVNT-TV
WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County
PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
Franklin News Post
Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant
Alyssa Carpenter hadn’t reached the age of 30 when she had her thyroid removed. A former student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, she began getting sick after she graduated. Eventually doctors found her thyroid was extremely diseased and suspected it could be cancerous. Now, aged 28, even though her thyroid has been removed, health problems […] The post Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
thecarrollnews.com
Love of a lifetime
Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 1972. Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Guy and June Bowman in a photo from 2007 - their 60th year of marriage. As far as the United States Census Bureau is concerned, there is no...
wfirnews.com
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
wfirnews.com
The Wombat Roanoke-made camper ready for GoFest launch
Wombat Camper, a Roanoke startup which manufactures small, overland-style camper trailers, will unveil its first production model this weekend at the Roanoke Go Outside Festival. A prototype was displayed at a previous GoFest. Julie Meilak is the company’s co-owner with husband Brad; they are working with Lift Arc Studios and TxTur to build the $75,000 Wombat. Meilak says they hope to draw interest from some of the 30,000 plus people expected to attend GoFest in downtown Roanoke this weekend for the high-end Wombat, which has a queen-size bed, a “wet” bathroom, a shower and an indoor-outdoor kitchen space.
Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
Comments / 0