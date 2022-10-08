Vernarelli, a sophomore from Baldwin, Md., helped Roanoke to a trio of ODAC victories in a busy week that also included a fourth contest at Christopher Newport University (L, 2-0) in a non-conference showdown. Vernarelli scored five goals and dished out one assist for 11 points against the Maroons' ODAC counterparts, their first three games against league foes to stand atop the conference table at 3-0 with nationally 17th-ranked Shenandoah University. Vernarelli opened with the game's first goal in a 2-1 win over Eastern Mennonite. She collected a ball in the center of the circle and swiped it past EMU's keeper into the right side of the cage 1:13 into the third quarter. Vernarelli then registered her first career hat trick and second multi-goal game in a 6-0 win over Ferrum. She tallied the first three goals of game, beating the keeper in the at the 1:23, 2:12, and 5:07 marks of the first period. Her second goal came after some great passing off a penalty-corner with the final touch from Hope Keller. Roanoke then went on the road for back-to-back contests on the eastern side of the Commonwealth and registered a 6-0 win at Virginia Wesleyan. That victory marked the Maroons ninth straight triumph, setting a new program record. Vernarelli assisted Saige Bullock on the second goal of the game at the 14:08 mark and then made it 4-0 Maroons 5:25 into the second quarter. For the season, Vernarelli is third in the ODAC in points (25) and goals scored (10). She has registered at least one point in 8-of-10 games played.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO