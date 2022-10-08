Read full article on original website
Trial Starts For Former CHP Officer In Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Trial started Monday for a former CHP officer charged with an off-duty incident in December of 2017 that involved allegedly shooting a neighbor. It happened in the Ventura Keys the same night the massive Thomas Fire broke out. The authorities allege that now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton, who was a CHP...
Santa Ynez Valley Homicide Suspect Captured
The Lancaster man wanted for a homicide in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County Saturday is in custody. Acting on a tip, 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, was located in Santa Cruz and was arrested without incident Tuesday. He had been the subject of a statewide manhunt following the...
Ventura Police Arrest Suspect In Alleged Home Invasion Robbery
Ventura police say they’ve arrested a suspect in what they describe as a home invasion robbery. They say it happened late Sunday night in the 6900 block of Gull Court, a residential community near the intersection of Ralston Street and Johnson Drive. Police say the resident and four friends...
Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy
Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
Body Of Missing Camarillo Man Found In Santa Monica Mountains
The body of a Camarillo man who went missing under suspicious circumstances in July was found earlier this month in the Los Angeles County portion of the Santa Monica Mountains. The L-A County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that the remains found by a hiker on October 3rd were that...
Thunder Rumbles Through Ventura County Tuesday Night
You could hear thunder rumbled through the skies of Ventura County Tuesday night as the National Weather Service said we will continue to have a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday in Southern California. There were reports of scattered showers, but not everywhere. And where there was some wet weather in...
