Charlottesville, VA

Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
What to expect from Virginia basketball’s five new faces

Five new players will suit up for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team this season: graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas and freshmen Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond. From major contributors to redshirts, each will have a distinct role to play on this iteration of the Cavaliers; this piece takes a look at how each player will fit into the roster in order of largest to smallest expected role.
Louisville Football’s Week 7 Injury Report

Fifth-year senior Malik Cunningham was injured towards the end of Louisville‘s matchup with Boston College. He left the game with concussion-like symptoms and would not return. Brock Domann assumed the quarterback responsibilities in the final quarter against Boston College and for the full game against Virginia. Cunninham’s status for...
Evaluating Virginia men’s basketball’s 2022-2023 roster and rotation

With UVA football sitting at 2-4 and looking like one of the if not the worst teams in the ACC, we’re going to shift away from football this week to focus on the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team as Tony Bennett’s squad is officially less than a month from kicking of its 2022-2023 season. First up, we’re taking a look at the team’s entire roster and how the returning players and the new faces will fit together in the rotation.
Virginia women’s soccer draws with lowly Syracuse

I’ve been covering Virginia sports for seven years now and my one dictum is that I don’t do previews. Because I suck at predictions. 17-year old me loudly proclaimed that Curtis Hunter was going to be the next Michael Jordan. Nay, he would be even better than Jordan. Clearly, I was, umm, misguided. But I learned from my personal humiliation, and carrying that forward, I’ve resolved I typically won’t do previews for Streaking The Lawn.
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
