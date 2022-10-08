ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crew 2 ends first season by winning MLS NEXT Pro Cup

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s developmental team, Crew 2, completed a remarkable inaugural season after winning the MLS NEXT Pro Cup over St. Louis City2 at Lower.com Field.

The Capys week-in and week-out dominated opponents throughout 2022 boasting a league-best regular season record of 16 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses as the new team hosted its games at Historic Crew Stadium.

Crew 2 also scored 62 goals on its way to the top seed in the playoffs, led by the MLS NEXT Pro MVP Jacen Russell-Rowe, who scored 21 goals in a season that also earned him call-ups to the Columbus Crew first-team.

In the playoffs, Columbus handled its first-round opponent Rochester New York FC 4-1 before defeating Toronto FC II in a thrilling semifinal match by a 4-3 score line.

The final at Lower.com Field was more of the same for Crew 2 as they beat St. Louis City2 4-1.

NBC4 Columbus

