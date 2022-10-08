Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return
The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
The Rock Addresses Who The Head Of The Table Is
Wrestling fans have been wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever step back inside a WWE ring to take on his cousin Roman Reigns to determine who really is the "Head of the Table." It would make sense in storyline, as Reigns has taken over his family and gotten them all to acknowledge him, even "The Brahma Bull.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/12): Canada TV Debut, Chris Jericho Vs. Bryan Danielson For The ROH World Championship
History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history. To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning
Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
Matt Hardy Gives Update On How Jeff Hardy Is Doing
Matt Hardy just wants his younger brother, Jeff Hardy, to be in a better place. Matt joined Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" to talk about his own battle with addiction back in 2010 to 2011. One thing that was mentioned was the incident involving Jeff at TNA Wrestling's 2011 Victory Road event, when Jeff showed up to the main event match clearly in no condition to compete. The question opened Matt up to talk about his love for Jeff, who was arrested for a DUI and other charges in June.
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the high-flying Mustafa Ali both work for WWE and, while they are on separate brands, Rousey had some high praise for the Chicago native. "I think he is, he's amazingly talented," Rousey said while streaming on Youtube. "Athletically and comes up with some...
Big Update On Paige VanZant's Pro Wrestling Training Following AEW Match
With over a decade of in-ring experience under his belt, former WWE star Gangrel has spent time in recent years teaching those who have dreams of getting started in the world of professional wrestling. After opening his own school at one point, he currently applies what he knows to eager students at Coastal Championship Wrestling's training facility in Florida. One of the more notable pupils who had recently been under his training was MMA fighter Paige VanZant as she attempted to transition from the cage to the squared circle. VanZant signed with AEW earlier this year after making several appearances with the company leading to her first match at Double or Nothing this past May.
Backstage Details On Mia Yim's Departure From Impact Wrestling
The HBIC is now a free agent. Per a report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim did not sign an extension with Impact Wrestling prior to her match against Mickie James at Bound For Glory. Yim did the honors for James that night, as well as Taylor Wilde the following night at the Bound For Glory Fallout "Impact" taping. The report stated the door is open for Yim to return, as she worked well with the locker room and her time there was positive.
Update On Zack Clayton's Future In AEW
During Tuesday night's episode of "AEW Dark," Zack Clayton announced that he has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. "The landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely, and that's because I've officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling," Clayton said. "Let me tell you what that means for you. Number one, you're gonna respect me, and you're gonna worship the ground that I stand on, and number two, I'm gonna do whatever I wanna do around here, and I don't care who likes it or not. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play 'tough guy' around here. Everybody's a tough guy. So if everyone's so tough, then how about someone steps up and challenges 'The Reality?' But I'm not so sure that's gonna happen. So until then, how about I remind everybody of the newest and biggest new sign-on to AEW, 'The Reality' Zack Clayton."
