SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that won $250,000 from last Friday's drawing was sold in York County, the Lottery said Tuesday. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn (6-7-19-20-23) to win the prize, according to the Lottery. It was sold at a Rutter's Store on North Main Street in Spring Grove.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO