Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
FOX43.com
How the American Rescue Plan will help train Lancaster County emergency responders
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Big upgrades are coming to the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to improve the delivery of services to the community. Lancaster County Officials, including State Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster County), spent part of Tuesday showing community members how $550,000 in COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds will be used at the facility in East Hempfield Township.
FOX43.com
Carbon monoxide leak at day care center in Allentown injures 25 children
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent about two dozen children and several staff members to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said. Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown,...
FOX43.com
$250,000-winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket sold at York County Rutter's
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that won $250,000 from last Friday's drawing was sold in York County, the Lottery said Tuesday. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn (6-7-19-20-23) to win the prize, according to the Lottery. It was sold at a Rutter's Store on North Main Street in Spring Grove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX43.com
Tröegs announces the re-release of its iconic Mad Elf holiday ale
HERSHEY, Pa. — One of Tröegs Independent Brewing's most popular offerings will return to the shelves next month. Mad Elf, the Hershey brewer's iconic holiday ale, is celebrating its 20th release this year, Tröegs said Monday. Back in the fall of 2002, Tröegs co-founding brothers Chris and...
Comments / 0