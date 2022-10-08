Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Rising Costs Hurt Turkey’s Tobacco Industry
Tobacco is one of Turkey’s top agricultural products. But some of the country’s tobacco farmers say rising operating costs linked to inflation are cutting deeply into their profits. In the tobacco growing area of Celikhan in the country’s southeast, farm worker Mehmet Emin Calkan said people are struggling...
Voice of America
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
Voice of America
Why Companies Decide to Leave or Stay in China
Washington — Taiwan businessman Liao Chin-chang invested in factories in mainland China's southern city of Dongguan for the last two decades, making everything from shoes to soccer balls and chemicals. Earlier this year, however, he decided it was time to go home to Taiwan. Liao's decision came as global...
Carbon credit use could curb company climate action, warns UK advisers
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The use of cheap carbon offsets by companies to meet net zero targets could curb their efforts to cut emissions and slow the delivery of climate goals, Britain’s climate change advisers said on Thursday.
Voice of America
Groups Aim to Reduce Wasted Food by Changing ‘Best By’ Dates
Each food product in the United States must show a "best before" date on its container. The goal of placing the date on food is to tell the buyer when the food will be at its freshest. Some people call the date the “expiration date.” Many people believe it is...
Voice of America
Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Fast-track Construction of Gas Pipeline Project
DAR ES SALAAM — The presidents of Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to fast-track construction of a natural gas pipeline designed to increased trade and lower energy costs for both countries. The decision was reached Monday in bilateral talks in Dar es Salaam led by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan...
Voice of America
World Leaders Seek to Improve Basic Learning Skills
Before a child can read a book, they must know how to read a sentence. Before they can read a sentence, they must know how to read individual words. And before they can read words, they must know letters and learn the alphabet. To be successful at reading or in...
Voice of America
IMF Downgrades Its World Economic Forecast
Washington — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2023 world economic outlook, citing Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, widespread inflationary pressures and higher interest rates boosting borrowing rates for both businesses and consumers. The 190-nation lending agency said it expects a meager 2.7% global growth rate...
Voice of America
SWIFT Releases Plan for Digital Currency
Financial messaging system SWIFT has released plans for a worldwide central bank digital currency (CBDC) network. The plan is the result of eight months of tests using different technologies and currencies. SWIFT’s tests looked at how CBDCs could be used internationally and changed into traditional money if needed. For the...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Voice of America
Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana
Botswana is facing a rise in the poisoning of critically endangered vulture species. In August, 50 white-backed vultures were found dead after feeding on a buffalo carcass in a national park west of the country. Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone, Boswana. Camera: Reference Sibanda.
Voice of America
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
Voice of America
Turkey Slammed over Proposed Social Media Controls
Istanbul — Turkey's government recently proposed legislation that would criminalize the spreading of misinformation on social media. The move is drawing national and international criticism. Turkey's so-called disinformation bill drew condemnation from a European legal watchdog that warned the law would threaten freedom of expression and independent journalism ahead...
US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, the two nations said Wednesday. In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries. The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the U.S. and Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap. Under the agreement, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at U.S. airports. The U.S. has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up two years and have admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.
