ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Police investigating 19-year old shot at a rec center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital Monday. It happened at the William C. Sims Recreational Center on Alder Street around 5:30 P.M. Investigators say the victim did not recognize the shooter as they opened fire from across the street,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spruce Street, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Spruce Street at 11 a.m. regarding a shooting. Shortly after, police said officers received a...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Alamance County first responders tackle 3-alarm fire at old warehouse

GRAHAM, N.C. — The cause of a warehouse fire in Graham remains under investigation after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 300 block of East Parker Street, near Pomeroy Street. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
GRAHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy