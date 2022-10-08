Read full article on original website
‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
People living near Winston-Salem recreation center react after teen shot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in the arm when someone opened fire outside a Winston-Salem recreation center. A spokesperson from Winston Salem Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Officers say he was standing at the front entrance to the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation […]
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Teen shot at William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of guns being fired at the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting […]
Police: Suspect gets finger cut off during attempted home invasion in North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington. According to the Burlington Police Department, on Thursday at about 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their car and were returning to […]
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
Over five pounds of cocaine found in North Carolina raid
Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening.
Two women convicted in deadly SUV attack at Greensboro gas station
Zanelle Tucker died after being hit by the SUV in 2019. Her family says the convictions feel like justice.
1 student taken to hospital after altercation at Cummings High School, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system. The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.” The school system says the incident has been […]
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spruce Street, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Spruce Street at 11 a.m. regarding a shooting. Shortly after, police said officers received a...
Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in Graham, investigators working to determine cause
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received the call around 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
