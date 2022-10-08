STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third consecutive year, New York City has been ranked as one of the worst cities in the country to drive, according to a recent study. On Tuesday, WalletHub, an online financial advisory site, released its annual list of Best & Worst Cities to Drive In, with first place representing the best city to drive in and 100th representing the worst.

