Buying a home you can’t afford is stressful in and of itself. But The Watcher is here to give you a whole new list of reasons about why you should be terrified of real estate. Based on the article published by The Cut, The Watcher tells the story of an idyllic family who decides to buy the house of their dreams just outside of New York City. But it isn’t long before that dream becomes a nightmare as they receive threatening letter after letter from a person who only calls themselves The Watcher. Will they figure out this mystery? And most...

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO