As Sylvania native Joe Sofo sat among the raucous crowd at the Huntington Center for a high-intensity Toledo Walleye playoff game last spring, he knew he had to take a shot at playing pro hockey. On Saturday night, Sofo will pull on a Walleye sweater and take the ice as a member of his hometown team. Sofo, a 26-year-old forward, earned a free-agent tryout agreement with the team. A 2014 graduate of St. John's Jesuit, Sofo has been in camp with the Walleye since Monday. “I don't know if it really has hit me yet,” Sofo said on Wednesday at the team's Media Day. “It's a blessing to get to do this. You get to drive through downtown and where I grew up and now I'm going to work here. It's really special moments.”

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO