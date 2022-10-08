Read full article on original website
Better late than never: Sixth-year senior making a big impact on BYU’s injury-riddled defensive line
BYU football: Former three-star recruit Alden Tofa persevered through leg and elbow injuries and is finally making the impact most thought he would have out of West Jordan High
Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested
No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8). McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.
4th string to starter? Panthers QB Walker readies for Rams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker remembers looking around the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room at training camp and thinking it looked mighty crowded. He spent about a week mulling over his future, coming to the realization that his chances of making the 53-man roster for a third straight season were slim at best. After all, the team had just traded for Baker Mayfield, drafted Matt Corral in the third round and still had Sam Darnold, who was not a candidate to be traded given his $18.9 million guaranteed salary. “There was a lot going through my mind because I felt like I could play,” Walker said. “I felt like I was good enough to be the backup here.”
WATCH: Kid Rushes Field & Gets SLAMMED By Bucs Security! Mom Brags About It
During the Bucs vs Falcons game in Tampa Bay, a young fan ran onto the field before security ultimately caught & slammed the kid on the ground... after the incident, the Mother of the child bragged about it all on social media! Watch it all unfold HERE. The Mother of...
Sylvania native Joe Sofo earns chance to play for the Walleye
As Sylvania native Joe Sofo sat among the raucous crowd at the Huntington Center for a high-intensity Toledo Walleye playoff game last spring, he knew he had to take a shot at playing pro hockey. On Saturday night, Sofo will pull on a Walleye sweater and take the ice as a member of his hometown team. Sofo, a 26-year-old forward, earned a free-agent tryout agreement with the team. A 2014 graduate of St. John's Jesuit, Sofo has been in camp with the Walleye since Monday. “I don't know if it really has hit me yet,” Sofo said on Wednesday at the team's Media Day. “It's a blessing to get to do this. You get to drive through downtown and where I grew up and now I'm going to work here. It's really special moments.”
