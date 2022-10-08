ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8). McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

4th string to starter? Panthers QB Walker readies for Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker remembers looking around the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room at training camp and thinking it looked mighty crowded. He spent about a week mulling over his future, coming to the realization that his chances of making the 53-man roster for a third straight season were slim at best. After all, the team had just traded for Baker Mayfield, drafted Matt Corral in the third round and still had Sam Darnold, who was not a candidate to be traded given his $18.9 million guaranteed salary. “There was a lot going through my mind because I felt like I could play,” Walker said. “I felt like I was good enough to be the backup here.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Blade

Sylvania native Joe Sofo earns chance to play for the Walleye

As Sylvania native Joe Sofo sat among the raucous crowd at the Huntington Center for a high-intensity Toledo Walleye playoff game last spring, he knew he had to take a shot at playing pro hockey. On Saturday night, Sofo will pull on a Walleye sweater and take the ice as a member of his hometown team. Sofo, a 26-year-old forward, earned a free-agent tryout agreement with the team. A 2014 graduate of St. John's Jesuit, Sofo has been in camp with the Walleye since Monday. “I don't know if it really has hit me yet,” Sofo said on Wednesday at the team's Media Day. “It's a blessing to get to do this. You get to drive through downtown and where I grew up and now I'm going to work here. It's really special moments.”
SYLVANIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy