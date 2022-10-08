Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Westerleigh was one of 11 firefighters commemorated at the 25th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday. “We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their...
‘Reflect and remember’: Snug Harbor’s World Trade Center Educational Tribute to reopen this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tucked away in the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center’s 83-acre campus, you’ll find a quiet, peaceful enclave of remembrance. Hidden by an avenue of trees and draped in rows of colorful perennials, the space is spiritually quiet and intentionally hallowed -- a nearby waterfall the only source of sound. It’s not a tangible burial ground -- one that possesses remains and graves -- but more than 250 Staten Island souls are at rest there. And there’s a handful of New York City firefighters who are now the keepers of this tranquil corner of land.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say on migrants being housed in hotels in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Debate continues to rage over the housing of newly arrived migrants in hotels in Travis. The arrivals came here from other countries and were transported to New York City from Southern states like Texas and Florida after crossing the border as asylum seekers.
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
