ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Reflect and remember’: Snug Harbor’s World Trade Center Educational Tribute to reopen this weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tucked away in the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center’s 83-acre campus, you’ll find a quiet, peaceful enclave of remembrance. Hidden by an avenue of trees and draped in rows of colorful perennials, the space is spiritually quiet and intentionally hallowed -- a nearby waterfall the only source of sound. It’s not a tangible burial ground -- one that possesses remains and graves -- but more than 250 Staten Island souls are at rest there. And there’s a handful of New York City firefighters who are now the keepers of this tranquil corner of land.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Obituaries
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Rose, NY
State
South Carolina State
Staten Island Parent

The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island

Halloween is certainly the most chilling time of year. And on Staten Island, many homeowners take that spooky factor to the next level. Here’s our guide to some of the best Halloween-decorated houses on Staten Island. But brace yourself, because some of these local haunts will make think you’ve left your cozy hometown and entered […] The post The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC

Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fetured in this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery are pictores snapped at Moore Catholic High School’s 60th anniversary dinner-dance, held at LiGreci’s Staaten, West Brighton, on Saturday, Sept. 24. Honored for their extraordinary contributions to the Graniteville school were alumnus Michael Anicito...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Telephone#Bozo S Army#The Army National Guard#Mulvihill Electric Co#Equitable Life Insurance
The Staten Island Advance

History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: Taco time and Mexican pizza at Oaxaca Deli

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels took us to Peru and now we head South of the Border.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Body found in Central Park pond

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend

The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy