Death investigation underway at Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Fox 19
16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills
There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
Fox 19
1 shot dead, police investigating in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is confirmed dead on Reading Road in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Another person is in serious condition, police say. Both shooting victims are adults. CPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene, which is outside Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9.
Fox 19
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
Fox 19
Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a hospital after a double shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into...
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety. The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday. The...
Fox 19
8-year-old boy dies after car hits him in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old boy has died, just two days after he was struck and critically hurt by a vehicle in Bond Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Deontez Hardy was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hosptial Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Howe Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Howe Road in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
korncountry.com
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office nabs alleged package thief
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Monday at around 6:30 a.m.to the area of Brownstown Road in reference to a male who was reported to be stealing packages out of mailboxes. Deputies located a man matching the description of the supposed thief...
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Burlington Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Oct. 4 Crash
Briannah Pyles succumbed to her injuries last Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 19-year-old from Burlington has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced today the passing of Briannah Pyles.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Fox 19
‘Stay awake, your family needs you.’ OTR resident comforts shooting victim
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital. It happened about 4:15 a.m. on McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. A man in his 40s was found shot three times: twice in his abdomen and once in...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
