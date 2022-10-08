ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll. On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Suspect in Big Island shooting held without bond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond. 37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

