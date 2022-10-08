Read full article on original website
KHBS
Hog gymnast wants to shape future of NIL
Name, Image and Likeness is year-round and every sport at the University of Arkansas is getting in on the action. This week, Hog Wild Sports features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo. "I had practice from 8-11 and lifted from 11-12. Ran home and here now, and I have class until five,"...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas police searching for suspect after chase on I-49
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A suspect involved in a police pursuit is still on the run after a chase along Interstate 49 Tuesday. According to Bella Vista communications director, Cassi Lapp, it is a case led by Gravette police but multiple law enforcement agencies were involved. Police said the...
KHBS
Arkansas Secretary of State's Office says voters shouldn't be affected by law limiting time to mark ballots
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas voter procedure laws, voters should not be allowed more than 10 minutes to mark their ballots. "Sometimes you have some of your older people that like to read the stuff and it takes them a little longer, but we deal with it. We don't throw anyone out," said Tim Walker, election coordinator for Crawford County.
KHBS
One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
KHBS
Fort Smith Police searching for missing man
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are working to find a missing 19-year-old man, Shipley Crouch. Police say he was last seen early Sunday morning along the 400 block of North 47th Street. If you have any information, you are asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100.
KHBS
Washington County authorities searching for man after attempted kidnapping
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Saturday night. Authorities say it happened in Lincoln, in rural Washington County. Her mom says the girl ran into a store to escape the kidnapper. The mother...
KHBS
Arkansans registering to vote on the final day
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Clerk, Betsy Harrell decided to keep the office open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to give people getting off work more time to come in and register. George Espinoza was one of the people who took advantage of it. Espinoza says the constitutional...
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
KHBS
Local mom shares story of son's diagnosis with rare form of Leukemia at 1 year old
ALMA, Ark. — Daxtin Hughes was born in 2017, and at just one year old, his family received news that would change their lives forever – he had cancer. Daxtin was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood leukemia called JMML. According to experts, JMML accounts for just...
