Starkville, MS

KHBS

Hog gymnast wants to shape future of NIL

Name, Image and Likeness is year-round and every sport at the University of Arkansas is getting in on the action. This week, Hog Wild Sports features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo. "I had practice from 8-11 and lifted from 11-12. Ran home and here now, and I have class until five,"...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith Police searching for missing man

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are working to find a missing 19-year-old man, Shipley Crouch. Police say he was last seen early Sunday morning along the 400 block of North 47th Street. If you have any information, you are asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansans registering to vote on the final day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Clerk, Betsy Harrell decided to keep the office open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to give people getting off work more time to come in and register. George Espinoza was one of the people who took advantage of it. Espinoza says the constitutional...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
