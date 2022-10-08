Fort Carson to host annual Make a Difference Day

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson and the Army Community Service (ACS) Volunteer Corps Program will host a Make a Difference Day (MAAD) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Volunteers from Fort Carson and surrounding communities will work together on beautification and maintenance projects across the installation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snacks and bottled water will be provided.

Those wanting to get involved are required to bring work boots or sturdy shoes, a water bottle and work gloves. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, miscellaneous yard tools and gardening tools. Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Families with younger children are welcome, but parents or guardians must be responsible for monitoring their children.

Locations for 2022’s MADD include:

Directorate of Family and Morale

Welfare and Recreation Sports Complex

Child Development and School Age Centers

Iron Horse Park and the dog park

ACS Annex

Military housing areas

Stormwater drains

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 schools (on post)

Volunteers can register online here . Participants will receive a certificate of participation. Soldier volunteers will receive a certificate of achievement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.