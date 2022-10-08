ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Fort Carson to host annual Make a Difference Day

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson and the Army Community Service (ACS) Volunteer Corps Program will host a Make a Difference Day (MAAD) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Volunteers from Fort Carson and surrounding communities will work together on beautification and maintenance projects across the installation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snacks and bottled water will be provided.

Those wanting to get involved are required to bring work boots or sturdy shoes, a water bottle and work gloves. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, miscellaneous yard tools and gardening tools. Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Families with younger children are welcome, but parents or guardians must be responsible for monitoring their children.

Locations for 2022’s MADD include:

  • Directorate of Family and Morale
  • Welfare and Recreation Sports Complex
  • Child Development and School Age Centers
  • Iron Horse Park and the dog park
  • ACS Annex
  • Military housing areas
  • Stormwater drains
  • Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 schools (on post)

Volunteers can register online here . Participants will receive a certificate of participation. Soldier volunteers will receive a certificate of achievement.

