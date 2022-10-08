ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Paul Finebaum compares Brent Venables hire vs. Josh Heupel hire

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is not shy about sharing his opinions on college football and, boy, has he poured it on Oklahoma in recent weeks. The Sooners have now dropped three straight games, including a 49-0 disaster against rival Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry. Finebaum has called Venables’...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts the end of the Bryan Harsin era

Paul Finebaum believes the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is upon us. The Tigers are coming off a blowout loss to Georgia, sitting at 3-3 with a matchup against Ole Miss looming large next weekend. Evidently, Finebaum doesn’t expect the embattled Auburn leader to make it past the Rebels.
AUBURN, AL

