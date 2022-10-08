Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.
Paul Finebaum compares Brent Venables hire vs. Josh Heupel hire
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is not shy about sharing his opinions on college football and, boy, has he poured it on Oklahoma in recent weeks. The Sooners have now dropped three straight games, including a 49-0 disaster against rival Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry. Finebaum has called Venables’...
Alabama DB says Jimbo Fisher tipped final Texas A&M play
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold read Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s lips to perfection, as he knew the ball was going to Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart on the final play. While it remains to be seen if Terrion Arnold is a genius or not, the Alabama defensive...
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
Paul Finebaum predicts the end of the Bryan Harsin era
Paul Finebaum believes the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is upon us. The Tigers are coming off a blowout loss to Georgia, sitting at 3-3 with a matchup against Ole Miss looming large next weekend. Evidently, Finebaum doesn’t expect the embattled Auburn leader to make it past the Rebels.
