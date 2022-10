RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Spence, from Riviera Beach, was known for his American Idol audition where he sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna. Spence came in second on the 19th season of the show in 2021.

