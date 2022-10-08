Read full article on original website
Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE
Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
wrestlingrumors.net
Brock Lesnar Passed On Fighting Another World Champion
He’ll pass for now. There are very few stars in the history of WWE who have become anything close to Brock Lesnar. Over the years, Lesnar has become one of the top attractions in modern WWE and it takes the right kind of opponent to give him a challenge. To make it more impressive, Lesnar was also a success in mixed martial arts, and it turns out that he turned down a fight there as well.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
Popculture
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
