Evansville, IN

EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children.

The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block of S. Grand Avenue that day.

Police believe both children are together. If you’ve seen them or have any information on where they might be, EPD urges you to call 911.

Nicole Long
3d ago

Here it is 2 black girls missing and they get one or two paragraphs but if they were lily white, the whole nation would know about it! I pray for their safety!

WEHT/WTVW

Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mo’s House to reopen following weekend murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mo’s House is reopening today following a murder at the bar over the weekend. 30-year-old Colin McHargue died after being stabbed in the bar’s restroom in the Haynie’s Corner Art District. Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Saturday Evening after someone found McHargue on the ground covered in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

911 is not a cab company, dispatch warns after arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man was “persistent” after they say he called 911 too many times. Central dispatch tells us a drunk man called police at least a dozen times asking for a ride home Monday night. We spoke with dispatch, and they say while they do get calls for non-emergencies, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
