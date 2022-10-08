Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
ringsidenews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Showing ‘Significant Interest’ In Bringing Back Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually let go by WWE and fans were certainly disappointed. WWE is now thinking about bringing back Green to their main roster. Wrestle Votes recently took to Twitter to reveal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
ringsidenews.com
Daniel Cormier Forgot Finish For WWE Extreme Rules Match
Daniel Cormier is a UFC Hall of Famer. The talented fighter was called in by WWE to officiate the proceedings inside the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. The match was intense, and Cormier kept his cool during trying moments in the contest. There was...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs For Copying Him
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a match was held in order to determine the number one contenders for the “NXT” Tag Team Titles. During the match, Josh Briggs had a sequence of moves that AEW fans recognized to be JD Drake’s moves. By the...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Ditched Her Pro Wrestling Training After AEW Match
Paige VanZant is a name to mix with people in the Octagon. The fighter switched from the UFC to the Squared Circle in AEW, and it looked like she was doing an excellent job at this transition. Then she seemingly ghosted Tony Khan’s company. Her coach, former WWE superstar...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Not Interested In AEW Talent Relations Job
Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. Being a veteran, Jim Ross is well aware of how the pro wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Is Strongly Considering Retirement From In-Ring Competition
Dustin Rhodes has experienced a career resurgence since joining AEW a couple of years ago. Although he always had potential, it was he was underutilized by WWE. However, at AEW, Dustin Rhodes was able to portray a more serious character. Dustin Rhodes played a prominent backstage as well by helping arrange matches. Now, it appears his time in the ring could be wrapping up.
ringsidenews.com
Angel Garza Disappointed With Zelina Vega’s WWE Return
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third party sites. Regardless, things are much better now in WWE, and she couldn’t be happier. Vega was away since April of this year due to injury. Fans continued...
ringsidenews.com
Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
Comments / 0