Akron, OH

Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Jewish News

92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood

The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible suicide. Deputy Chief...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man

(WTRF) — A Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
SOLON, OH
WFMJ.com

One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting

One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH

