Man in Ohio in critical condition after mauled by 5 dogs
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
6-year-old killed in Ohio funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
Ohio woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race
Rebecca Heasley is an avid participant in 5K races with her sister, but her passion for running took an unexpected turn when she was attacked by a deer while participating in the ‘Space Race’ in Willowick.
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible suicide. Deputy Chief...
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man
(WTRF) — A Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home […]
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. John Petitt—45...
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
whbc.com
Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
cleveland19.com
Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Memorandum details defendant’s history of living in cars, experiencing violence
Writing on behalf of their client, Willie Jo Dawson, 34, of Warren, federal public defenders Edward G. Bryan and Cathi Adinaro Shusky say their client was also living out of a car before he was 15, which was the age he began selling drugs to support his family.
WFMJ.com
One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting
One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
Akron woman saved lives by donating organs but her killer is still on the run
As an organ donor, a young Akron mother saved two lives, but the search continues for the person who took her life.
Man accused of raping child over several years
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
