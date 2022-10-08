Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
WWE Showing ‘Significant Interest’ In Bringing Back Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually let go by WWE and fans were certainly disappointed. WWE is now thinking about bringing back Green to their main roster. Wrestle Votes recently took to Twitter to reveal...
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
Daniel Cormier Forgot Finish For WWE Extreme Rules Match
Daniel Cormier is a UFC Hall of Famer. The talented fighter was called in by WWE to officiate the proceedings inside the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. The match was intense, and Cormier kept his cool during trying moments in the contest. There was...
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title During WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States Championship with his open challenges on a weekly basis. The Almighty put his title on the line once again this week, but the outcome of the match went completely different from his previous title defenses. Bobby Lashley defended his United States...
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
WWE Wanted TV-14 Change To Avoid Censoring Profane Fan Chants
WWE originally planned to become a TV-14 product at the beginning of the July 18, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, those plans were nixed shortly after Triple H’s creative takeover. It was then reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE changed its plans...
The Good Brothers Return To WWE Raw & Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers were part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling before they jumped ship to WWE, but Vince McMahon didn’t see them as legitimate tag team players. Tonight, they returned to WWE and reunited with their old friend. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl...
JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs For Copying Him
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a match was held in order to determine the number one contenders for the “NXT” Tag Team Titles. During the match, Josh Briggs had a sequence of moves that AEW fans recognized to be JD Drake’s moves. By the...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
DX Takes A Shot At Billy Gunn During WWE RAW Season Premiere
Billy Gunn may be in AEW these days, but that doesn’t mean his old friends in WWE have forgotten about him. Tonight’s Raw in Brooklyn featured a D-Generation X reunion. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac arrived in the ring during the show’s main event. Road Dogg did his usual intro but skipped the Billy Gunn part by letting the crowd say his name, prompting Corey Graves to say this:
