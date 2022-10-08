ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

LPD officer assigned K-9

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has a new K-9 partnership. Roscoe is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who will work alongside Officer Logan Patton to patrol the city of Lima. He is trained in patrol function, apprehension and detection of certain narcotics. After being assigned to Roscoe, Patton completed...
Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting

LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
Van Wert Post Investigates Fatal Crash

Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:13 P.M., on October 11, 2022, on US Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County. A 2019 Dodge Ram, operated by Craig A....
Roses and Thorns

As the temperatures cool, the roses really stand out from the thorns. Thorn: To all the people held in contempt recently for not showing up for jury duty. It’s a shame the judges have to resort to this, but justice requires a panel of impartial jurors pulled from the population. None of us wants to imagine sitting in jail, waiting for our day in court to clear our name, only to learn the trial has to be pushed back because they can’t find any jurors. If your name is called to go to jury duty, do your civic duty and help. Otherwise, don’t cry to us when you’re waiting for your own jury on your charges.
Reminisce: Lima’s annual Musical Jubilee

Four thousand fans turned out on a cold Thanksgiving Day in 1936 to watch Lima’s two high schools – South and Central – in the inaugural football game at the city’s new stadium, which had been completed earlier that year. The South-Central game, though no longer...
Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Testimony begins in alleged hammer attack

LIMA — The alleged victim of a hammer attack that left him in need of medical attention took the witness stand Tuesday as testimony began in the trial of Lima resident Joshua Stevens. Stevens, 32, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies that allege he knowingly...
Lima woman convicted in bar fight arrested, in jail

LIMA — A Lima woman who did not show up to court for sentencing in September for a bar fight that left a man seriously injured was arrested Sunday night, according to jail records. Janicqua Bailey, 23, was convicted of second-degree felonious assault for a fight at J’s American...
BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
Gilbert “Ron” Williams, 1933 – 2022

Lima, OH – Gilbert “Ron” Williams, 89, died October 4, 2022 at the Springs of Lima. He was born on April 17, 1933 in Paulding, Ohio to Erdene C. Dennis and Mary Ruth Haines. Ron grew up in Defiance, Ohio. He took to sports at an early...
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition releases September Fatal Crash report

Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports 0 (zero) fatal traffic crash during August on Allen County roads. Lima, Ohio (October 12, 2022) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there were 3 (three) fatal traffic crashes on Allen County roadways...
Lima YMCA opens registration for fall classes

LIMA — The YMCA has announced the beginning of new classes starting Oct. 31. Classes are available for youth, adults, seniors and families. Gymnastics, karate, swim lessons, cardio fitness classes, chair exercise classes, strength classes and Lego League youth classes are available for participation. Community members can register for classes by contacting the YMCA at 419-223-6045 or visiting www.limaymca.net.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash involving semi near Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened west of Van Wert and left one person dead Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road. According to...
Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
Allen County opens door to credit payments

LIMA — Allen County is expanding its payment options at various locations. The Allen County Commissioners have assigned Treasurer Krista Bohn to oversee the financial transaction project. The project entails obtaining a new device for the departments within Allen County including the Auditor, Coroner, Recorder, Clerk of Courts, County...
