2022 Election: No debates for Ohio Governor between DeWine and Whaley
DAYTON — We are month from the general election and the two candidates wanting to be the next Ohio Governor still have been in the same room to debate key issues. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DeWine, Vance decline Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek talked...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist
By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education; Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
How did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio? Key officials made it happen.
You ask how did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio (”How in the world did that happen?” Oct. 9)? How did it happen even after a significant majority of Ohioans voted for two constitutional amendments opposing partisan gerrymandering? Surely, yours is a rhetorical question, because Republicans and Democrats agree: It happened because Republicans -- particularly, but not only, those on the Redistricting Commission, Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp -- brazenly and openly thumbed their noses at both constitutional amendments.
cleveland.com
Majority of Ohioans would support enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, new poll says
COLUMBUS, Ohio – New polling shows that 59.1% of Ohio registered voters would support a constitutional amendment to make abortion a fundamental right in the state. When broken down by gender, a constitutional amendment would have the support 63.4% of women and 54.7% of men, according to the Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Pulse Poll released Monday.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Legislators Want to Make Sure People with Disabilities Aren’t Paid Less than Minimum Wage
Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with disabilities less than the...
Issue 1: Voters to decide if judges must consider public safety when setting cash bail in Ohio constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to amend the Ohio Constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting cash bail for those accused of crimes. Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly pushed for Issue 1 to be added to the November ballot...
wvxu.org
Ohio’s third grade reading retention law faces opposition from broad coalition
The state’s largest teachers’ union rolled out a collection of state leaders and education experts Monday to voice their opposition to Ohio’s “third grade reading guarantee,” which requires a student be held back from advancing to fourth grade if they fail to pass their reading test.
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
newsnet5
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
Most Ohioans oppose giving minors medical care for gender transitions, poll indicates
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most Ohio voters oppose gender-affirming medical care for minors and policies that allow transgender people to play on sports teams or use public bathrooms that match their gender identities, according to a new poll. The survey of 856 Ohio voters conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
WOUB
$15 million brings relief to Southeast Ohio Food Bank, but more may be needed
LOGAN, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Under ordinary circumstances, the shelves of the Southeast Ohio Food Bank are filled with goods. This summer was different. Much of the warehouse sat empty as both public and private donations dried up. As a result, the Food Bank had to cut back...
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
