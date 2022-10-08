Read full article on original website
See Tennessee’s SEC Championship Odds Ahead Of The Third Saturday In October
Tennessee entered the season looking for tangible growth off of Josh Heupel’s first season where they went 7-5 before losing to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. A month-and-a-half into the season, Tennessee’s changed the outward expectations. Wins over Pitt, Florida and LSU have the Vols unbeaten and No. 6 nationally entering the Third Saturday in October.
How ESPN is Picking the Position Groups Between Tennessee and Alabama
In advance of No. 6 Tennessee’s game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, ESPN’s Thinking Out Loud hosts Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson broke down some of the position battles in the upcoming contest. The two hosts went back and forth discussing several aspects of the game, both...
Tennessee-Alabama Preview, X-Factors for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode here in the middle of week seven. RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are getting you prepared for the massive clash in Knoxville this Saturday between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama with a full preview. The guys talk about x-factors to the game including Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s pass rush, and also an injury report for both sides with Bryce Young and Cedric Tillman.
Henry To’o To’o Explains Tennessee-Alabama From a Vol Perspective
Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o will be returning to Knoxville this weekend for the first time since leaving the program in January of 2021. The Concord, California native began his Tennessee career in 2019 under then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt. After two seasons with the Volunteers, To’o To’o decided to enter the transfer portal as Tennessee was going through its most recent coaching search. To’o To’o entered the transfer portal exactly one week prior to Josh Heupel being announced as Tennessee’s next head coach.
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Target Visiting Knoxville Ahead Of Commitment
Three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang is returning to Knoxville for a visit under a month before he announces his college decision, Lang announced Monday night. Lang is announcing his college commitment on Nov. 8, less than a month after Saturday’s matchup with Alabama. The visit marks Lang’s second to Knoxville this season after the three-star offensive lineman took in Tennessee’s matchup against Florida earlier this season.
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Kirk Herbstreit Dispels Rumors About College GameDay Leaving Knoxville
There has been a worry on social media recently that ESPN’s College GameDay could be moving away from Knoxville this weekend. On Monday, the College GameDay Twitter account removed their posts announcing the location of Knoxville, which led many to speculate whether GameDay was going to stay true to their original announcement or switch things up.
Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee
Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
Tennessee Fans Learn to Love Again in New SEC Shorts Sketch
The Tennessee brand is as hot as anyone in the country heading into week seven of the 2022 college football season. The Vols are ranked 6th in the country with an upcoming home game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, College GameDay is coming back to Knoxville for the second time in just four weeks, and even SEC Nation is getting in on the action this weekend as well.
Tennessee Safety Arrested Following LSU Game
Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault early Sunday afternoon following the Vols’ win over LSU, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the victim accidentally entered McCollough’s apartment on Sunday afternoon. After the realizing the mistake and apologizing, the...
Tennessee ‘Anticipates’ Having Starting Left Tackle Back Against Alabama
Tennessee expects to get starting left tackle Gerald Mincey back this week against No. 3 Alabama after the Florida transfer missed the Vols’ blowout victory over LSU. Mincey’s unavailability was a surprise after playing the entire game against Florida and no Volunteer coaches mentioning any injuries during the open date. So, why was Mincey unavailable against the Tigers?
Cedric Tillman ‘Continuing to Progress’ as Alabama Game Draws Closer
It’s been a little over three weeks since Tennessee last had wide receiver Cedric Tillman on the field and lined up for the Vols’ offense. After suffering an ankle injury against Akron in week three, though, the sidelined Tillman has been progressing along according to head coach Josh Heupel.
Pair Of Vols Earn SEC Weekly Honors For LSU Performance
Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors and kicker Chase McGrath earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for their performances in the Vols’ blowout win over LSU. Entering the week six matchup with just one sack on the season, Young...
WATCH: “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Bammers”
Well, it’s that time of the year again in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s time for the third Saturday in October, which means that a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide is on deck for the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama are set for a collision...
What Nick Saban Said About Bryce Young’s Status Monday
Alabama enters this week’s matchup against No. 6 Tennessee with a major unanswered question. Star quarterback Bryce Young is questionable for the game in Knoxville after suffering a right shoulder injury against Arkansas. Back up quarterback Jalen Milroe started in place of the injured Young in Alabama’s, 24-20, victory...
Four-Star Tennessee Target Closing in on Commitment Announcement
A Tennessee target in the class of 2024 is set to announce his collegiate commitment at the end of the week. According to his own tweet on Monday, four-star wide receiver/athlete Mazeo Bennett will be announcing his destination this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Bennett tweeted out a graphic showing more information...
