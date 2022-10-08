North Carolina abortion clinics see uptick in out-of-state patients since Roe reversal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people flooded downtown Raleigh streets in June to protest the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since then, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic clinics in North Carolina have been flooded with out-of-state patients, officials said.

“North Carolina has seen a tremendous increase in people traveling from out of state to get abortion care here,” said Molly Rivera, Communications Director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “The number of patients Planned Parenthood health centers are seeing since June has more than tripled.”

A Woman’s Choice Clinic in Raleigh told CBS News that before the Supreme Court’s decision about 35% of patients were from out of state. Now, with most neighboring states restricting or banning abortions, it’s up to 56%.

“The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition exists to just support clinics and people visiting those clinics,” mentioned Kelsea McLain.

McLain is the organization’s founder, and she has seen an increase in volunteers.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming amount of attention. We’ve really had to kick up our training and our implementing of new volunteers at the clinic into high gear due to all of the interest, but we are also approaching with caution because this work is difficult,” she stated.

However, there’s pushback.

“This is what we’ve been warning. This is the abortion extremism that has gone on in North Carolina for the last 50 years,” said Tami Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, the executive director for NC Values Coalition, said state law should go further than a 20-week ban.

“This whole issue is about saving unborn babies from being ripped apart in the womb,” she said. “I think that’s what people need to realize that’s exactly what abortion is.”

Republicans are trying to win a veto-proof supermajority in the general assembly this year, and lawmakers have said laws dealing with abortion access will be a top priority during next year’s legislative session.

