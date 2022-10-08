‘Spy x Family’ Episode 15 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

Spy x Family has entered its second cour, and the anime is presenting the Forger family with the greatest challenge yet: preventing a terrorist attack. Spy x Family Part 2’s premiere sees Twilight and his agency tracking down a group of men attempting to start a war. Episode 14 brings Anya fully into the equation as she attempts to protect her adopted father. But Twilight’s not out of the woods yet, as he still needs to take down the terrorist group’s leader. So, when is the release date and time for Spy x Family Episode 15?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 14, “Disarm the Time Bomb.”]

Anya Forger in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 debut every Saturday, airing first in Japan and then heading to Crunchyroll shortly after. As such, Spy x Family Episode 15 is slated to arrive on Saturday, Oct. 15. When each installment becomes available will depend on your region.

Here’s what time to expect Spy x Family Episode 15 on Crunchyroll in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Oct. 2)

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can also check out Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to determine when the anime will stream near you.

Spy x Family fans won’t want to miss next week’s installment, as Spy x Family Episode 14 ended with Twilight in pursuit of the terrorist gang’s leader, Keith Kepler.

Anya Forger saves the day in ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 14

Spy x Family Episode 15 will put Twilight back in the spotlight, but Anya Forger saves the day during this week’s installment. As Yor takes care of the men who tried to kill her daughter, Anya glimpses the future through her furry friend’s eyes — and what she finds is devastating. She sees an explosion, with her father caught in the midst of it. She also sees the Forger family broken, with only herself and Yor left.

Desperate to stop such a thing from occurring, she runs off with the pup and seeks out Keith’s bomb. When she finds it, she realizes she has no idea how to disarm such a weapon. But thanks to some conveniently placed ketchup, she’s able to leave a message for Twilight and his colleague, warning them not to open the rigged door.

Thanks to Anya’s interference, Keith’s plan ultimately fails — though the terrorist leader doesn’t give up so easily. He attempts to follow and kill Minister Brantz himself, but Twilight is one step ahead of him. Our slippery spy disguises himself as the foreign minister in an effort to draw Keith in. He doesn’t capture him before the credits roll, but he’ll face Keith fully when Spy x Family Episode 15 arrives.

Predictions for ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 15

The trailer for Spy x Family Part 2 mostly shows footage from the first two episodes, but the anime’s preview for episode 15 teases what’s to come next week.

We don’t see much of Twilight’s confrontation with Keith or his trained dog. However, with the latest chapter ending on that, it’s bound to unfold at the beginning of the next installment. It seems like Twilight will come out on top, too, as he reunites with Yor and Anya in the first look.

The preview also shows Yor in action, so it’s possible she’ll help capture Keith. Meanwhile, Twilight can be seen petting Anya’s big, furry friend. We know from the trailer that he’ll join the Forger family, so Spy x Family Episode 15 could see that happening.

We’ll have to keep watching to learn how things play out, but next week’s Spy x Family looks to be less intense than the previous installment. Hopefully, that means the terrorist threat is coming to an end.

Spy x Family Episode 15 debuts on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Oct. 15.

