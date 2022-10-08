ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Says Relationship With Geoffrey Paschel Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ 1 Year Post-Conviction

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Varya Malina believes her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel is “stronger than ever.” It’s been exactly one year since Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, and Varya hopes they will be “reunited soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHiT2_0iRaD9Yn00
Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ | TLC

Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving 18 years in prison

The victim, in this case, Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Wilson, told her side of the story about the night of June 9, 2019. She took the stand on the televised CourtTV trial on October 6, 2021, and described in horrific detail the abuse she insured at the hands of Geoffrey.

The following day, the jury found the former 90 Day Fiancé star guilty on all counts – aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference of an emergency call.

On February 4, 2022, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the judge, many factors played into Geoffrey’s sentencing, including prior charges and convictions.

Varya Malina says her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel is ‘stronger than ever’

She wrote in her Instagram Stories that despite Geoffrey being in prison for a year, their relationship is stronger than ever. “And now our relationship is stronger than ever… I just need to remind myself about it sometimes. Like today,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKqEK_0iRaD9Yn00
Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ | TLC

However, she admits that this year apart from Geoffrey has been “horrendous.” Despite it making her “stronger and tougher,” she said she wouldn’t wish this situation on anyone.

She admits the biggest source of hope is talking on the phone with Geoffrey. “Spending hours on the phone with Geoffrey helped both of us to breathe again and focus on the future. We found hope,” she wrote.

What’s next for Geoffrey and Varya?

Despite their current circumstances, Varya and Geoffrey are keeping positive and persevering. “I don’t give up, and neither does he. We believe, we’ll be reunited soon,” she wrote.

On June 24, 2022, Geoffrey was on CourtTV again in his motion for a retrial. Paschel appeared in court via video call during his plea. During the hearing, the judge revealed that he declined Paschels’ motion for a retrial . And the CourtTV lawyers said it’s “rare” for cases like this to receive post-conviction relief.

So what’s next for Geoffrey and Varya? The couple will continue to fight the conviction and hope to be reunited again.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Joins the US National Guard Ahead of Geoffrey Paschel’s Sentencing Hearing

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Wilson
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#90 Day Fianc#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Tlc
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Accuses Wife's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported

90 Day Fiancé's Andrei Castravet suspects wife Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet's family could be behind the unexpected roadblocks in his path to permanent U.S. residence. In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Andrei met with his immigration attorney to get information about making his residence permanent after his two-year green card and extension expired.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy