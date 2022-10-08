‘90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Says Relationship With Geoffrey Paschel Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ 1 Year Post-Conviction

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Varya Malina believes her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel is “stronger than ever.” It’s been exactly one year since Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, and Varya hopes they will be “reunited soon.”

Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving 18 years in prison

The victim, in this case, Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Wilson, told her side of the story about the night of June 9, 2019. She took the stand on the televised CourtTV trial on October 6, 2021, and described in horrific detail the abuse she insured at the hands of Geoffrey.

The following day, the jury found the former 90 Day Fiancé star guilty on all counts – aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference of an emergency call.

On February 4, 2022, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the judge, many factors played into Geoffrey’s sentencing, including prior charges and convictions.

Varya Malina says her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel is ‘stronger than ever’

She wrote in her Instagram Stories that despite Geoffrey being in prison for a year, their relationship is stronger than ever. “And now our relationship is stronger than ever… I just need to remind myself about it sometimes. Like today,” she wrote.

However, she admits that this year apart from Geoffrey has been “horrendous.” Despite it making her “stronger and tougher,” she said she wouldn’t wish this situation on anyone.

She admits the biggest source of hope is talking on the phone with Geoffrey. “Spending hours on the phone with Geoffrey helped both of us to breathe again and focus on the future. We found hope,” she wrote.

What’s next for Geoffrey and Varya?

Despite their current circumstances, Varya and Geoffrey are keeping positive and persevering. “I don’t give up, and neither does he. We believe, we’ll be reunited soon,” she wrote.

On June 24, 2022, Geoffrey was on CourtTV again in his motion for a retrial. Paschel appeared in court via video call during his plea. During the hearing, the judge revealed that he declined Paschels’ motion for a retrial . And the CourtTV lawyers said it’s “rare” for cases like this to receive post-conviction relief.

So what’s next for Geoffrey and Varya? The couple will continue to fight the conviction and hope to be reunited again.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

