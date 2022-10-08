ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tennessee football blisters LSU, takes over Tigers Stadium

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee football notched a historic 40-13 win over LSU to quiet Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 8 Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) jumped ahead 20-0 and took advantage of LSU mistakes to pull away amid a sellout crowd of 102,321.

It marked UT's largest margin of victory ever at Tiger Stadium, topping 20-point wins over LSU in 1939 and 1992.

UT has now stopped a losing streak in an SEC series in back-to-back games. The Vols had lost five straight to LSU (4-2, 2-1), last beating the Tigers in 2005. And they had lost 16 of 17 games to Florida before beating the Gators two weeks ago.

Now comes a tougher task. UT will play No. 1 Alabama next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium after losing the past 15 games to the Crimson Tide.

Here are five observations from the Vols’ win over LSU.

Bru McCoy, Jalin Hyatt thrive with Cedric Tillman out

For a second straight game, Tennessee adjusted well to the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The duo of Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy made sure of that.

McCoy, a USC transfer, made big receptions and finished physical runs after the catch. He had seven catches for 140 yards, both career-high marks. McCoy has set a career high in yards in back-to-back games with Tillman out.

Hyatt made two TD receptions for the second time in three games. He sprinted past two LSU defensive backs to haul in a 45-yard score in the second quarter. Then he caught a 14-yard TD pass on the opening possession of the third quarter.

It was the second game Tillman has missed since injuring his ankle against Akron on Sept. 17. He underwent surgery to recover, but UT hasn't announced when he will return.

Tennessee pass rush feasts on Jayden Daniels

The Vols were in the face of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels all game. They notched five sacks, tied for the most in coach Josh Heupel’s two seasons.

Defensive end Byron Young had a career-high 2½ sacks. Roman Harrison and freshman Joshua Josephs had one sack apiece, and Bryson Eason had ½ sack.

Hendon Hooker shakes off hit for strong performance

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a rising Heisman Trophy candidate, took a vicious hit. But he stayed in the game and helped the Vols pull away.

In the second quarter, Greg Brooks executed a well-disguised safety blitz and rocked Hooker, who never saw him coming and fumbled. Hooker was slow to get up. He remained in the game but completed only 3 of his next 9 passes.

After halftime, Hooker was back on point. He broke a 26-yard run and delivered a dart for a 14-yard TD pass to Hyatt. Hooker finished 17-of-27 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Hooker has tossed a TD pass in 17 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history. Heath Shuler owns the record at 18 straight games.

Hooker also became the sixth player in UT history to throw at least 40 TD passes in his career despite joining the Vols last season as a Virginia Tech transfer. The others on the list are Peyton Manning (89 TD passes), Casey Clausen (75), Erik Ainge (72), Tyler Bray (69) and Joshua Dobbs (53).

Walk-on, newcomer put Vols ahead quickly

Tennessee took a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game despite LSU winning the coin toss and opting to receive the opening kickoff.

Paxton Brooks’ pooch kickoff was muffed by LSU’s Jack Bech, and UT walk-on Will Brooks recovered at the 27-yard line along the Vols’ sideline. UT capitalized with a five-play drive, capped by Jabari Small’s 1-yard TD run.

It was the first of two TDs by Small, who topped 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in his career.

After LSU stalled on offense, it punted to Dee Williams, a junior college transfer making his UT debut. On the first play of his Vols’ career, Williams broke a 52-yard punt return. It set up Chase McGrath’s 35-yard field goal.

UT led 10-0 despite only gaining 34 yards of total offense. Later in the first quarter, McGrath added a 38-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead.

Tennessee didn’t rest on laurels after defensive stand

Tennessee executed a quick-change situation to perfection during a key sequence in the second quarter.

Its defense made back-to-back stops on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. Daniels couldn’t find an open receiver on a play-action pass. Then running back Josh Williams was dropped for a 1-yard loss by linebacker Aaron Beasley. The play was blown up when defensive tackle Kurott Garland penetrated into the backfield.

UT coaches and players ran onto the field in celebration, but Heupel waved them off. He knew the next play call in his back pocket.

With LSU still mulling its failure on offense, UT struck with a 45-yard TD pass from Hooker to Hyatt for a 20-0 lead. It was a runaway from there for the Vols.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

