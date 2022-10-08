ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

AL.com

Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee

The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M, the Saturday trip to Tennessee always seemed like a more realistic return date after spraining his shoulder at Arkansas on Oct. 1. Saban anticipated the question about Young during his opening statement of a Wednesday morning appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

East AL Democratic Women’s Luncheon with DeJuana Thompson in Anniston

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, October 13th the East Alabama Dem Women will host a luncheon with guest speaker for this month’s luncheon being DeJuana Thompson, CEO of Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (which celebrates their 30th year starting in November). She has a storied career including starting Woke Vote which was important in getting out the vote for Doug Jones’ 2017 election, worked at the DNC, director level jobs with Sen. Booker’s campaign as well as senior level staff on both Obama’s campaigns. The luncheon will be at 12:00 pm at Classic On Noble.
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Troy are preparing for the safety of thousands of fans who are set to visit for Saturday’s homecoming this weekend. Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department says safety is always a top priority, but adds the department has requested extra help due to off-campus issues over the years during homecoming.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
MONTGOMERY, AL

