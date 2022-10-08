ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

CBS DFW

Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail

FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then  activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.  The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot.  He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Arlington, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
