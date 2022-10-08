Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Texas man attempting to transport 250 kilos of liquid meth to Dallas sentenced
SAN BENITO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he was discovered hiding liquid meth in a gas tank, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Pedro Rodriguez III, from San Benito, pleaded guilty back in July after he was convicted of possession...
Texas couple found shot to death in home, person of interest in custody
A Texas couple was found dead in their home last week and a relative has been taken into police custody as a person of interest.
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail
FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car. The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole,...
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
Dallas 7-Eleven robbery: Thieves fire shots at clerk, rip ATM out of store with truck
Police are searching for suspects accused of firing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and attempting to rip an ATM out of the store on Tuesday morning in Dallas, Texas.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to begin throwing, Cooper Rush expected to start against Eagles
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will do some "light throwing" to receivers, but they are preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday against the Eagles.
Ezekiel Elliott's explicit take on Cowboys' quarterback controversy: 'We're used to the disrespect'
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott isn't entertaining any "outside noise" when it comes to talks about a possible quarterback controversy.
