Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
U.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv's allies committed more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.
Fast Company
Google launches its AI-driven Translation Hub as a cloud service
Today Google announced a new cloud service called Translation Hub, which allows companies to translate documents on a self-service basis. An employee can input their document in the Hub and select all the languages for which they’d like translations. The Hub then quickly spits out the translation, even preserving the formatting of the original document (if it’s a Google Doc or Slide, PDF, or Microsoft Word doc). Google says the Hub also offers management controls so that users can easily scrutinize the translations and give feedback.
Fast Company
A new quantum network in Brooklyn opens the door to an untappable internet
Two corners of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard will be connected by a small test bed for quantum networking, a first step toward a future “quantum internet” that promises to transform computing and make communications untappable. The effort, by a startup company called Qunnect, will join dozens of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
Fast Company
6 useful transcription tools for turning audio and video into text
This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Alice is a voice recording and transcription app made for journalists. I like that you can use it without looking; just open the app and tap the screen to start recording. Tap to bookmark an interesting comment. Or swipe right to pause the recording. To test the quality, visit aliceapp.ai and upload any audio file for free.
Fast Company
Former presidential science adviser: here are the many challenges Arati Prabhakar faces as she takes over in Biden’s science policy office
Arati Prabhakar has been sworn in as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and assistant to the president for science and technology after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, two months following her nomination by President Joe Biden. As the director of OSTP and assistant to the president, she now serves as the confidential science adviser to the president and is also accountable to Congress. Prabhakar is both the first woman and first person of color to hold this role.
Yellen warns of 'geopolitical coercion' by Russia, China
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the global economy was facing "significant headwinds" and the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, the two nations said Wednesday. In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries. The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the U.S. and Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap. Under the agreement, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at U.S. airports. The U.S. has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up two years and have admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.
Comments / 0