ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Fast Company

Google launches its AI-driven Translation Hub as a cloud service

Today Google announced a new cloud service called Translation Hub, which allows companies to translate documents on a self-service basis. An employee can input their document in the Hub and select all the languages for which they’d like translations. The Hub then quickly spits out the translation, even preserving the formatting of the original document (if it’s a Google Doc or Slide, PDF, or Microsoft Word doc). Google says the Hub also offers management controls so that users can easily scrutinize the translations and give feedback.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

A new quantum network in Brooklyn opens the door to an untappable internet

Two corners of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard will be connected by a small test bed for quantum networking, a first step toward a future “quantum internet” that promises to transform computing and make communications untappable. The effort, by a startup company called Qunnect, will join dozens of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fast Company

6 useful transcription tools for turning audio and video into text

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Alice is a voice recording and transcription app made for journalists. I like that you can use it without looking; just open the app and tap the screen to start recording. Tap to bookmark an interesting comment. Or swipe right to pause the recording. To test the quality, visit aliceapp.ai and upload any audio file for free.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Former presidential science adviser: here are the many challenges Arati Prabhakar faces as she takes over in Biden’s science policy office

Arati Prabhakar has been sworn in as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and assistant to the president for science and technology after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, two months following her nomination by President Joe Biden. As the director of OSTP and assistant to the president, she now serves as the confidential science adviser to the president and is also accountable to Congress. Prabhakar is both the first woman and first person of color to hold this role.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Online Privacy#Privacy Settings#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Ios#Chinese#Tiktok#Indian#Linkedin#Russian#Android
The Associated Press

US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, the two nations said Wednesday. In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries. The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the U.S. and Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap. Under the agreement, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at U.S. airports. The U.S. has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up two years and have admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy