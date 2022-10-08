ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianna Peña sets sights back on UFC title, Amanda Nunes trilogy: 'This time I will not miss'

By Nolan King
 4 days ago
Julianna Pena wants Amanda Nunes to give the same courtesy she did when the shoe was on the other foot – or the belt was on the other waist, rather.

Saturday, a seemingly fired-up Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who has not spoken publicly much since her UFC 277 loss to Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) in July, called for a trilogy bout on Instagram.

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next,” Peña wrote. “I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next! A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make.”

Peña, who defeated Nunes in their first meeting at UFC 269 in December 2021, takes particular exception with the quick turnaround she gave the legendary Brazilian fighter for a rematch – and indicated she wants the favor repaid.

“I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight,” Peña said. “I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does? She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on (crutches) instead she even said we head butted and you guys believed it! Never happened!

“She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment. She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! @ufc the #trilogy needs to happen LFG ! #facts”

Peña largely was dominated in July’s rematch, but showed heart and toughness throughout. She went the distance with Nunes, whom she finished with a second-round submission the first time out.

Nunes was very active from 2015-2019, but has competed more intermittently since the birth of her daughter. Regarded by many as the best female fighter in MMA history, Nunes, outside of the Peña defeat, has not lost since 2014.

Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña at UFC 277: Best photos

Julianna Peña def. Amanda Nunes at UFC 269: Best photos

