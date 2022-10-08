Read full article on original website
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
Oct. 11—North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced health insurance rate changes approved for individual and small group plans for next year. "With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets," Godfread said in a statement Tuesday. "I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family."
Minn. (KTTC) – WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of 11 additional state plans for up to $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Included in that is Minnesota. Minnesota is approved for up to $97 million, this...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey executives pressed state regulators Thursday to approve a change in its corporate structure, saying the move would open the door to innovative programs that could help slow the rising cost of health care. By changing its 90-year-old status as a...
Cover crops are becoming a more common conservation practice thanks to benefits such as increased soil health, improved water quality, and economic returns. farmers who have been implementing cover crops will be eligible for crop insurance discounts again this year. The. Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. , along...
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) applauded the Biden Administration's final rule to end the "family glitch" in the Affordable Care Act, an issue that excluded certain families from premium subsidies under the ACA because they are deemed to have 'affordable' coverage through their employers. That determination previously only accounted for the cost of insuring the individual offered health insurance via their employer - not their whole family.
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Minnesota had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 9th, according to the latest Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Much of that fieldwork has included the soybean harvest, and KAUS News spoke with Josh Schofner, Field Agronomist with Pioneer in southeastern Minnesota who stated that the soybean harvest in this part of the state is wrapping up, and he added that yield-wise, the crop could be better than anticipated based on the growing season…
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
IDENTITY THEFT During the Annual Medicare Enrollment Period. ALBANY, N.Y. , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. New York State. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for October; Identity Theft. "The...
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than. in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection last week of. $10 billion. to. $16 billion. in uninsured flood...
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
With the holiday season, well on its way (it is almost mid-October) many people's thoughts start to turn toward gifts and what you can and can't afford to give this year. Let's face it, with the cost of goods going up, up, and up and wages for employees holding steady this year might be a year where you don't see as much under the tree. That is unless you have some 'forgotten' money hanging around.
(KDLM/MNN) – State commerce officials are urging Minnesotans to apply now for winter heating aid. Minnesota Energy Assistance executive director Michael Schmitz says families that earn up to 58 thousand dollars a year could be eligible. “The program will pay for current or past due bills for electricity, gas,...
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
