Athens, GA

AL.com

Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley back home after COVID-related hospital stay

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is back home after a COVID-related hospital stay, he announced in a statement through the university Wednesday. Dooley, who turned 90 in September, was hospitalized in Athens over the weekend with pneumonia and what was described as a “mild” case of COVID. The illness caused him to miss his regular “meet and greet” appearance and book signing at the UGA Bookstore prior to last Saturday’s home game with Auburn.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Does Auburn’s offense have an identity crisis at season’s halfway point?

Auburn’s offense is in the middle of an identity crisis. The Tigers entered the season wanting to build out their offense from a strong run game, centered on preseason All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby, but that ground game has struggled to get going midway through the season. The passing attack, meanwhile, has been sporadic — while also dealing with an injury to season-opening starting quarterback T.J. Finley, as well as injuries across the offensive line.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin updates recovery of QB T.J. Finley: ‘He’s getting better’

T.J. Finley has yet to see the field in an SEC game this season, and it remains unclear if that will change this weekend when Auburn takes on No. 9 Ole Miss on the road. Finley sustained a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Auburn’s loss to Penn State in Week 3, and the injury has sidelined him for each of the last three games as Auburn has opened SEC play 1-2 under backup quarterback Robby Ashford. According to head coach Bryan Harsin, Finley is making progress in his recovery, but he did not provide a clear timeline on when the junior could return to the field.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee

The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M, the Saturday trip to Tennessee always seemed like a more realistic return date after spraining his shoulder at Arkansas on Oct. 1. Saban anticipated the question about Young during his opening statement of a Wednesday morning appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss

The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Allen Flanigan returns to practice after 2-week absence

Auburn senior Allen Flanigan returned to practice Wednesday following a two-week absence. Flanigan had been away from the team since the start of preseason practices two weeks ago while dealing with what coach Bruce Pearl called a personal family matter. Flanigan’s return came as Auburn hosted its annual pro day at Neville Arena, and with just less than four weeks until the Tigers open their season against George Mason on Nov. 7.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
WRDW-TV

2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star

ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
ANDERSON, SC
Queen City News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

