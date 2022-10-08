T.J. Finley has yet to see the field in an SEC game this season, and it remains unclear if that will change this weekend when Auburn takes on No. 9 Ole Miss on the road. Finley sustained a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Auburn’s loss to Penn State in Week 3, and the injury has sidelined him for each of the last three games as Auburn has opened SEC play 1-2 under backup quarterback Robby Ashford. According to head coach Bryan Harsin, Finley is making progress in his recovery, but he did not provide a clear timeline on when the junior could return to the field.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO