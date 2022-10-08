Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch Bryan Harsin react to Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin experienced an emotional roller coaster that is a microcosm of the Tigers’ season through six games during a failed series on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Tigers took possession on offense at the Auburn 23-yard-line with 8:40 left in the second quarter trailing by...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley back home after COVID-related hospital stay
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is back home after a COVID-related hospital stay, he announced in a statement through the university Wednesday. Dooley, who turned 90 in September, was hospitalized in Athens over the weekend with pneumonia and what was described as a “mild” case of COVID. The illness caused him to miss his regular “meet and greet” appearance and book signing at the UGA Bookstore prior to last Saturday’s home game with Auburn.
Does Auburn’s offense have an identity crisis at season’s halfway point?
Auburn’s offense is in the middle of an identity crisis. The Tigers entered the season wanting to build out their offense from a strong run game, centered on preseason All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby, but that ground game has struggled to get going midway through the season. The passing attack, meanwhile, has been sporadic — while also dealing with an injury to season-opening starting quarterback T.J. Finley, as well as injuries across the offensive line.
Bryan Harsin updates recovery of QB T.J. Finley: ‘He’s getting better’
T.J. Finley has yet to see the field in an SEC game this season, and it remains unclear if that will change this weekend when Auburn takes on No. 9 Ole Miss on the road. Finley sustained a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Auburn’s loss to Penn State in Week 3, and the injury has sidelined him for each of the last three games as Auburn has opened SEC play 1-2 under backup quarterback Robby Ashford. According to head coach Bryan Harsin, Finley is making progress in his recovery, but he did not provide a clear timeline on when the junior could return to the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joseph Goodman: Bryan Harsin proving Doug Barfield wasn’t so bad
Bryan Harsin is giving Auburn a new appreciation for Doug Barfield. Can’t really frame what’s happening this season any better than that. At least Barfield could recruit. At least Barfield lasted five seasons. At least Barfield had a winning record in the SEC. And so maybe it’s time...
Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee
The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M, the Saturday trip to Tennessee always seemed like a more realistic return date after spraining his shoulder at Arkansas on Oct. 1. Saban anticipated the question about Young during his opening statement of a Wednesday morning appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss
The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Auburn’s Allen Flanigan returns to practice after 2-week absence
Auburn senior Allen Flanigan returned to practice Wednesday following a two-week absence. Flanigan had been away from the team since the start of preseason practices two weeks ago while dealing with what coach Bruce Pearl called a personal family matter. Flanigan’s return came as Auburn hosted its annual pro day at Neville Arena, and with just less than four weeks until the Tigers open their season against George Mason on Nov. 7.
RELATED PEOPLE
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
WRDW-TV
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
WTVM
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0