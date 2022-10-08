ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Business
Massachusetts Government
Massachusetts State
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
16 Massachusetts cities make Best Small Cities in America list

Sixteen Massachusetts communities were recently named to Wallet Hub’s 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. Three of those towns ranked in the top 10 and 10 were in the top 30. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, across five metrics including affordability,...
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
Nearly 100 cats come to Massachusetts in wake of Hurricane Ian

More than 90 cats arrived in Massachusetts from Florida in the past few weeks, before and after Hurricane Ian tore through the state and displaced animals. The storm appears to be Florida’s deadliest since 1935, by some accounts killing at least 117 people since the storm hit nearly two weeks ago. The devastation has left local and national nonprofits working day and night to support the recovery effort. In Massachusetts, that has meant shelters taking in animals from Florida, in order to free up room there for pets that have been displaced by the storm.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
LYNNFIELD, MA
The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries

As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

