Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
New bill to set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Rating agency sounds warning on Massachusetts coastal exposure
The big three credit rating agencies had largely good things to say about Massachusetts this month, but one firm warned that the strong economic fundamentals and growing state reserves have a counterweight in the state's vulnerability to coastal storms and flooding.
16 Massachusetts cities make Best Small Cities in America list
Sixteen Massachusetts communities were recently named to Wallet Hub’s 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. Three of those towns ranked in the top 10 and 10 were in the top 30. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, across five metrics including affordability,...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem
Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
Nearly 100 cats come to Massachusetts in wake of Hurricane Ian
More than 90 cats arrived in Massachusetts from Florida in the past few weeks, before and after Hurricane Ian tore through the state and displaced animals. The storm appears to be Florida’s deadliest since 1935, by some accounts killing at least 117 people since the storm hit nearly two weeks ago. The devastation has left local and national nonprofits working day and night to support the recovery effort. In Massachusetts, that has meant shelters taking in animals from Florida, in order to free up room there for pets that have been displaced by the storm.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious
While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
All four Massachusetts 2022 ballot questions explained in 200 words or less
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will face four ballot questions in the upcoming November general election: A constitutional amendment to tax the rich; proposed laws impacting dental insurance and alcohol sales; and a referendum to repeal a law recently passed by the legislature. Most of the issues are the...
The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries
As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
