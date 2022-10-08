ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver. After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of...
KCTV 5

Gameday Blog: Chiefs down Raiders 30-29 in Monday night classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Raiders. Monday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for the first time in three weeks to take on their storied rival. Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and...
KCTV 5

Chiefs fans amped for Monday Night Football Raiders match-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans amped for Monday Night Football Raiders match-up

The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch.
KCTV 5

From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for first Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for first Chiefs game

The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch.
