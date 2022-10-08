De La Salle drops to 3-3 after 45-35 loss to Sac-Joaquin Section No. 2 St. Mary's-Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The St. Mary's-Stockton football team used a big second half to score its first win ever over De La Salle-Concord on Friday, 45-35.

The Rams (7-0) were tied with the Spartans (3-3) 21-21 at halftime. But a pair of De La Salle fumbles in the second half turned the game.

St. Mary's was 0-9 all-time against the Spartans entering the game.

“I can't even put into words how much it means, not just for me but our team and the organization as a whole put in so much work,” Rams wide receiver Naseri Danielson said.

Danielson had a huge night, catching 11 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. That ties for the fifth-most receptions against a De La Salle team and the ninth-most yards.

St. Mary's quarterback Samson Hunkin completed 24 of 30 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Hunkin and Danielson have been working together for a long time.

“My quarterback - that's my guy,” Danielson said. “We've got chemistry since we were little — 5-years-old. Since we were in Pop Warner. We've been doing this for a while I'm really glad to see that it's paying off.”

St, Mary's had a big drive to start the second half, but the De La Salle defense was able to hold after a first-and-goal at the 8. Matthew Kain kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 24-21 Rams lead.

The Spartans answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Carson Su'esu'e to Cooper Flanagan.

No problem for St. Mary's. Freshman backup quarterback Drew Rasmussen came on for a series and promptly threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Wheatley, who ran past the entire De La Salle defense on the play.

The Rams then held De La Salle to a three-and-out and after a short punt, St. Mary's took over at the DLS 42. An eight-play drive bridging the quarters led to Hunkin connecting with Wheatley for a 10-yard touchdown and a 38-28 lead.

The Spartans ended up fumbling on their next two possessions. Charles Greer, who also lost a fumble

in the first half, was hit by Josh Watkins, knocking the ball out, which Watkins eventually recovered.

De La Salle avoided the knockout punch and Kain missed a 26-yard field goal.

Then, right after converting a fourth down in their own end, the Spartans lost it again. This time Dominic Kelley took a pass from Su'esu'e for a short gain. The ball was knocked out by Evan Jackson and again the Rams recovered.

Greer finished the night with 108 yards on 19 carries. Su'esu'e ran for three touchdowns and 63 yards on 10 carries. He completed eight of 13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Toa Faavae came on late and threw a 77-yard touchdown to Journey McKoy.

Hunkin also led St. Mary's in rushing with 60 yards on 11 carries, scoring two touchdowns along the way.

It's the third loss to a Northern California team this year for De La Salle. The last time that happened was in 1979, former coach Bob Ladouceur's first season. The 48 points are the most for a Spartan opponent from Northern California since 1976 when Ygnacio Valley beat De La Salle, 56-7, the worst defeat in school history.

"Those guys (St. Mary's) are insanely good," De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said. "We're not. But we're doing the things the way I think is right. We have to right this ship."

St. Mary's is putting itself into serious contention as the team to represent Northern California in the CIF Open Division playoff game. If the Rams win the Sac-Joaquin Section's top division over Folsom, they'll have a serious shot.

Here are photos from Friday night's game in Stockton:

All photos by Ralph Thompson