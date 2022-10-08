Read full article on original website
Related
Mobile Phone Insurance Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13.7% through 2020-2028
It is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Insurance Market was valued at more than. . Over the forecast period, market growth will be driven by increased incidents like accidental damage, device malfunction, theft, virus infections, and phone thefts. Customers are now looking for ways to protect their mobile phones by adopting mobile phone coverage policies. Consumers can avoid expensive replacement costs by purchasing mobile phone insurance. A mobile phone policy includes protection against physical damage, loss, theft, data protection, and internal coverage failure.
NFP Welcomes Juliana Pelaez to Its Management and Professional Liability Team in Canada
Pelaez to focus on mitigating executive risk exposure for the mid-market segment. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has hired. Juliana Pelaez. as mid-market leader for its Management and Professional Liability practice in. Canada. . Pelaez...
New Risk Management Findings from Prince Sultan University Described (Does the Adaptive Market Hypothesis Reconcile the Behavioral Finance and the Efficient Market Hypothesis?): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aims to test the adaptive market hypothesis by using the myopic behavior of investors as a new proxy.”. The news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Cruise Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Royal Caribbean, Starr International: Cruise Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Cruise Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Straight Life Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : Allianz, AXA, Metlife, AIA: Straight Life Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Straight Life Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Straight Life Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Mercado Pago to sell Prudential's accident and life insurance in Argentina
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Expands Prudential's partnership with Mercado's digital marketplace in. , providing protection to consumers not previously reached by this type of coverage. The service provides. Mercado Pago. users a fully digital, simple and accessible user experience from purchase to claim management. Consumers can...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BIDV Insurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of BIDV Insurance Corporation (BIC) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Unified Life Insurance Company. (Unified Life) (headquartered in. Overland Park, KS. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Allianz, Cigna, Humana
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Small Medium Enterprise Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry’s First Geolocation Solution for Commercial and Residential Risk Assessment
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many insurers and reinsurers face challenges when assessing property risks for multiple buildings and units that share a common address. To solve this problem and simplify underwriting and portfolio management processes,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has introduced...
Health Outlook Corporation Partners with Applied Underwriters to Introduce Album Life Assurance
- Health Outlook will use its proprietary health prediction algorithms across the healthcare ecosystem to enhance life insurance products, pricing and delivery at a newly formed insurance underwriter - NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Health Outlook Corporation. , a health prediction company using modern proteomics to better predict health events and...
Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Heart Disease Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Heart Disease Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Health Care Service Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. Health Care Service Corporation. , a. Mutual Legal Reserve Company. (d/b/a. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois/Texas/New Mexico/Oklahoma/Montana. ) (HCSC) (headquartered in.
Riskonnect Partners with LineSlip to Streamline Insurance Program Management
The alliance automates insurance document data extraction and delivers intelligence dashboards, equipping risk managers with deeper program visibility. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with LineSlip Solutions, the leader in insurance technology for extracting and managing insurance program data. LineSlip’s AI technology is now integrated directly into Riskonnect’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution, enabling customers to significantly streamline and automate insurance program management.
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868,
Chubb, USI Insurance Join Family Enterprise USA as New Sponsors Supporting Family Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two major insurance companies focused on wealth management and family businesses,. Chubb (NYSE: CB), the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and the leading commercial lines insurer in the. U.S. , provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance,...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
Vouch Launches New Business Insurance Coverages for Life Science Startups
Startups can now access specialized coverages previously limited to larger companies. /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, a commercial insurance business focused on tech companies, announced its expansion into the life science category with the introduction of new proprietary insurance solutions. For decades, life science startups have struggled to acquire business insurance. Large...
Cover Whale Adds Ten Key States and New Product Capabilities to Insurance Docket
PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, continues to expand its geographic reach and product offerings to empower agents and provide greater access to Cover Whale for commercial truck drivers. Cover Whale recently added availability of its auto liability line of...
Inflation Is the Leading Catalyst for Pension Risk Transfer Activity, MetLife Poll Finds
95% of plan sponsors report higher inflation is impacting their decision to de-risk, according to MetLife’s 2022 Pension Risk Transfer Poll. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nearly all defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors, 95%, say that higher inflation is impacting their decision to move forward with a pension risk transfer (PRT), including 50% saying it’s very impactful, according to MetLife’s new 2022 Pension Risk Transfer Poll, released today. The Poll found that inflation is the leading catalyst for DB plan sponsors to initiate a PRT.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0