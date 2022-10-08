ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Virginia College Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Cunningham, KY
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Cunningham, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Wildcats Today

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.  Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:  Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
High School Football PRO

Louisville, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Butler Traditional High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
247Sports

Kentucky basketball Pro Day observations

Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's Red Cross working around the clock in Florida after Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after Hurricane Ian wrecked havoc, Kentucky crews are continuing relief efforts in Florida. Volunteers and staff with Kentucky's Red Cross started working in Florida before the hurricane hit, and they expect months of recovery efforts to take place. Approximately 30 people from the Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#Concussion#American Football#College Football#Cards#Espn Com#U Of L#Cavaliers
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
wdrb.com

Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy