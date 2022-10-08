Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz brings 3 to ACC media day, all looking for more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) – The more the merrier. Jeff Walz wants more. More Final Fours. More fans. More success. More McDonald’s All-Americans. More transfers. More fun. More players at media day, even. The ACC pays for schools to bring 2 players along with the coach to its annual...
No, Louisville Doesn't Have a Quarterback Controversy... Yet
After a great performance against Virginia, many Cardinals fans are already calling for backup quarterback Brock Domann to unseat Malik Cunningham as the starter.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
wdrb.com
Blind pilot flying across the country lands at Bowman Field in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss. The 21-year-old...
Louisville, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Butler Traditional High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky basketball Pro Day observations
Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
wdrb.com
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's Red Cross working around the clock in Florida after Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after Hurricane Ian wrecked havoc, Kentucky crews are continuing relief efforts in Florida. Volunteers and staff with Kentucky's Red Cross started working in Florida before the hurricane hit, and they expect months of recovery efforts to take place. Approximately 30 people from the Kentucky...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Scott Davenport honored with 'Scotty's Iroquois' banner at Iroquois High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport was surprised by his high school with a special honor. Iroquois High School unveiled a banner that faces Taylor Boulevard that reads "Scotty's Iroquois" on Monday morning. The Bellarmine University men's basketball head coach graduated from Iroquois in 1974. He returned to the school...
wdrb.com
Radial hiring 3,000 workers in Louisville, Shepherdsville ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial, a company that provides order management for retailers, hopes to hire more than 3,000 workers in Kentucky ahead of the holiday season. Radial has two fulfillment centers on Trade Port Drive, which is near Greenbelt Highway. They also have a facility on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville.
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
wdrb.com
Cardinal Stadium hosting job fair on Wednesday for several Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Comments / 3