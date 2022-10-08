ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Greenwald Named Chairman & CEO of Newly Created Atlantic Music Group

In her new post, Greenwald oversees Atlantic Records — including the Atlantic, Atco, Big Beat, and Canvasback labels — as well as 300 Elektra Entertainment, which encompasses 300, Elektra, Fueled by Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA, and Public Consumption. More from Variety. Generation Now, Home to Jack...
