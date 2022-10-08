ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small town politics: Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer quit, leaving city without leadership

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
The Mat-Su Valley City of Houston, population 1,952, has lost its mayor, deputy mayor, and city treasurer — all at once. The three officials sent the city clerk their letters of resignation on Friday.

Mayor Virgie Thompson, Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and Treasurer Sally Schug gave no reasons for their resignations, which went into effect Friday.

In the October election, David Child, Sandy McDonald, and Mike Adams appear to have overwhelmingly won seats on the City Council and those final results will be certified on Monday, Oct. 10. Councilman Paul Stout did not win reelection, as voters replaced him with former mayor McDonald elected.

In her September report to the community, Mayor Thompson said “I have nothing to report. Good Luck!” Elected one year ago, her seat was to expire in October of 2023.

Councilman Lance Wilson’s seat was not up for election and doesn’t expire until October of 2024, and Council Seat B is also vacant.

A special meeting was scheduled for Monday for swearing in the new council members, and for the council to select a new mayor from its members. But whether there will be a quorum is in question.

ANCHORAGE, AK
