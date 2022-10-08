Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Zack Snyder's Justice League
The latest cinephile venture from Kevin Smith is set to debut with a series of director talkbacks at the filmmaker’s Smodcastle theater in New Jersey, which upon opening in the new year will feature an extremely rare big-screen showing of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. Smith announced...
ComicBook
Zack Snyder to Show Justice League in Theater for First Time Ever With Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith once again confirmed plans to bring Zack Snyder to New Jersey in 2023. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith revealed that Smodcastle Cinemas will screen Zack Snyder's Justice League, marking the first time Snyder has screened it theatrically. The screening is part of a series of screening and Q&A sessions called "Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers At Smodcastle," which Smith says will feature appearances by Joe and Anthony Russo, Snyder, and Jason Reitman. It's one of a number of initiatives Smith is putting into place at his newly-purchased theater, in the hopes of making it a destination for fans.
