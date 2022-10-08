TIGERVILLE, S.C. — There is no apparent cause of death of North Greenville University baseball player Davis Heller . There were no signs of trauma or injury present when he was discovered during a welfare check, according to a Greenville County Coroner's Office report obtained by The Greenville News on Friday.

Heller died Wednesday at his off-campus apartment on Canter Trail. The 22-year-old had transferred to North Greenville during the spring after spending the previous two seasons as a reserve infielder at Alabama.

An autopsy was performed on Heller on Thursday, and the results are pending.

An active investigation is under way with the coroner's office and Greenville County Sherriff’s Office.

On Thursday, North Greenville athletics released a tweet stating "initial indications are that he died of natural causes."

Heller, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound infielder, is a native of Gilbert, Arizona. NGU said in a release that funeral arrangements are pending.

Alabama infielder Davis Heller (25) waits to congratulate Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) after he scored a run against Murray State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, March 4, 2022. Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News

"Our baseball program is heartbroken over the loss of an amazing human being and brother in Christ," NGU baseball coach Landon Powell said in a statement. "Davis was a positive force everywhere he went. A gentle giant who greeted everyone with a smile and constantly uplifted those around him. An example of what a great teammate should be, Davis has left a lasting legacy on this program. A great competitor, but even better friend to those who got to know him."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Alabama baseball player dies and coroner says no signs of trauma or injury