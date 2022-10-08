Gators use timely big plays against Missouri to snap 6-game SEC skid

Jaydon Hill said Florida isn’t supposed to lose to Missouri.

Incredulous last week at the notion the Tigers are in the Gators’ class , the redshirt sophomore cornerback went out and made another statement on a sun-splashed Saturday in the Swamp.

Hill intercepted 2 passes, returning one 49 yards for a touchdown, to lead the listless Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) past the Tigers 24-17 as a reported crowd of 88,471 celebrated UF’s homecoming.

“I know what we are supposed to do,” Hill said afterward. “We are supposed to beat Missouri. What I said, I had to back it up.

“We came out there and we did that.”

Behind Hill, linebacker Ventrell Miller and an awakened run game, the Gators snapped a six-game SEC losing streak to ready themselves for a daunting three-game stretch, beginning with Saturday night’s visit from LSU followed by a matchup with Georgia after a bye week and a visit to Texas A&M.

“We were talking about it all week that we had to get the first one,” quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “I’m pretty excited. The energy’s great in the locker room; it was great on the field.

“A lot of guys were saying, ‘We got to win. We got to win.’ We finally pulled through.”

Now 19-4 as a head coach in one-possession games, coach Billy Napier’s first Florida team has been nip and tuck in every game.

Saturday would be no different.

The Gators could not pull away from the struggling Tigers (2-4, 0-3) even after building a 24-10 advantage behind a ground-and-pound attack and inspired effort from Miller.

Florida rushed for 212 yards during the second half. The Gators had 4 runs longer than 30 yards. This included a 32-yard dash by Richardson 4th-and-2 to set up a 3-yard scoring run by Montrell Johnson Jr., who finished with a team-high 86 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Miller, a sixth-year linebacker from Lakeland, finished with 11 tackles, 10 solo and 2 for loss, and hurried Missouri quarterback Brady Cook on a last-gasp fourth-and-two attempt to seal the win.

“I don’t know how many times they got a play that looks like it’s going to develop and then 51 just comes out of nowhere,” Napier marveled. “The guy’s inspirational. He makes other people around him better and certainly that showed up.”

While Miller has been a rock for a shaky defense, Hill has been a question mark because of right knee injuries.

But Hill shed his bulky brace, found his mojo and turned his second game back since 2020 into a career day. The last Florida player to intercept two passes in a game and return one for a touchdown was Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on his way to MVP honors during a 2018 Peach Bowl win against Michigan.

Hill said his last pick-6 was as a high school junior in 2017 in Alabama before his first ACL tear occurred in 2018.

“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “Words can’t even describe the feeling honestly. I’m just grateful for being here and being able to play.”

The Gators were grateful, too.

Missouri has been a tough out since joining the SEC in 2012. The two programs have split 10 meetings, despite Florida’s tradition and name brand.

“We did just enough,” Napier said.

Hill and Miller led an otherwise struggling defense that yielded 3 third-down conversions covering 22, 18 and 15 yards in Missouri final two drives to let the Tigers back in the game.

The Gators’ offense also came alive with 232 second-half yards after gaining just 65 yards on 18 plays and holding the ball just over nine minutes.

“It was a team win,” Napier said. “They continue to kind of respond and to play through the ups and downs of the game, and we’re thankful.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .