Texas has one of the top recruiting classes in America for the 2023 cycle, but it has room left for new additions ahead of National Signing Day come December. A new name to monitor on that front learned the good news on Tuesday, as Jelani McDonald announced the news of his new Texas football offer on social media. The two-way Waco (Texas) Connally star, who also plays basketball, has been a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State football since July 1.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO