ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Young's first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzVWL_0iRaAHMJ00

Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi.

Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will, converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes.

With Young taking off the second half, Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run to build its lead to double digits. De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points for the Hawks. A.J. Griffin, the 16th overall pick in last summer’s draft, scored 13 points.

Lindell Wiggington led Milwaukee with 16 points. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 15 points, while Jrue Holiday added 12 points for the Bucks. Holiday also had four assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Hawks second-half advantage reached 23 before a push by the Bucks reserves in the fourth quarter made the score closer.

The Bucks played without leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, resting after playing in the first Abu Dhabi game. They are still waiting on Khris Middleton to return from off-season left wrist surgery.

Atlanta, which won the first game in Abu Dhabi 123-113 on Thursday, was without Dejounte Murray, who sat out with back spasms after scoring 25 points in the opener.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Ranking 30 best NBA players: Where do Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid land on list ahead of 2022-23 season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is kicking off soon, and that means we're back with an updated edition of our player rankings. The last time we listed our top 30 players was ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with a blend of analysis from 11 writers and editors. This time around, you can direct all complaints to yours truly. This will be a solo effort.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Griffin, GA
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy